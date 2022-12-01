Advent in Debrecen is among the 20 most beautiful small Christmas markets in Europe

Bácsi Éva

In addition to small Christmas markets in Lisbon, Stockholm, Bruges, Tallinn, and Innsbruck, only one city represents Hungary on the list: Debrecen.


The period at the end of November and December is all about preparing for Christmas, while cities also try to enchant their residents and visitors with a festive, intimate atmosphere. The Travelmag magazine took the most charming squares and fairs in Europe one by one and organized them into a list of 20, which included Debrecen and Debrecen Advent.

The newspaper described the weeks leading up to the Debrecen holiday as the second-largest city in Hungary really coming to its senses. Concerts, market stalls in front of the Great Church, hand-made ceramics, and special handicraft products await those interested. They praised the candle-lighting ceremony connected with the parade, as well as the rich program of the four weeks before Christmas. The 750-square-meter skating rink and the “mini Christmas village” created for children also confirmed for the authors of the article that the Debrecen fair deserves a place in the compilation.

The 20 best small-scale Christmas markets, where Debrecen was included:

  • Bergen Christmas Market (Bergen, Norway)
  • Blenheim Palace Christmas Market (Woodstock, Oxfordshire, UK)
  • Bruges Christmas Market (Brugge, Belgium)
  • Cesky Krumlov Christmas Market (Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic)
  • Advent in Debrecen
  • Goslar Weihnachtsmarkt & Weihnachtswald (Goslar, Germany)
  • Hans Christian Andersen Christmas Market (Odense, Denmark)
  • Innsbruck Old Town Christmas Market (Innsbruck, Austria)
  • Krakow Christmas Market (Krakow, Poland)
  • Lille Christmas Market (Lille, France)
  • Maastricht Christmas Market (Maastricht, Germany)
  • Milan Piazza Duomo Christmas Market (Milan, Italy)
  • Navideno de la Artesania Market (Seville, Spain)
  • Riga Christmas Market (Riga, Latvia)
  • Sibiu Christmas Market (Sibiu, Romania)
  • Sternenmarkt (Bern, Switzerland)
  • Stortorget Julmarknad (Stockholm, Sweden)
  • Tampere Christmas Market (Tampere, Finland)
  • Tallinn Christmas Market (Tallinn, Estonia)
  • Wonderland Lisboa (Lisbon, Portugal)



