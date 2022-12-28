A plane bound for Bucharest made an emergency landing in Budapest

The Ryanair Brussels-Bucharest flight landed in Budapest on Tuesday evening – Budapest Airport informed MTI.



They wrote that 176 passengers and 9 crew members were on board the plane.

According to the announcement, the plane made an emergency landing due to a technical problem.

During the inspection after landing, the experts found no anomalies or signs of fire on the plane. For the time being, the plane is parked in Budapest, and the passengers will be transported by another plane to Bucharest later in the evening, Budapest Airport announced.