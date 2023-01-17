A deer was rescued from a water tank

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A deer was rescued from a water tank

Sajómente.hu reported an interesting case on its Facebook page. According to the information, the Activity Control Center of the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Police Headquarters received a report in the morning hours of January 16, 2022, that a large deer had fallen into a water trap in the yard of a family home in Ózd.

The employees of the Ózd Police Department also took part in the reassuring resolution of the emergency situation. The police recommended the use of an anesthetic shot administered by a veterinarian.

After that, the disaster management staff removed the animal unharmed from the shaft, which was transported safely to a nearby forest, and then released under supervision, they wrote in the post, to which several photos of the animal in trouble and its rescue were attached.

 

debreceninap.hu

