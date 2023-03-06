Budapest Airport received one of the most prestigious awards an airport can receive

Based on the opinion of passengers, Liszt Ferenc International Airport became the best European airport among those handling 15-25 million passenger traffic, the Airports Council International (ACI) announced. This is one of the most prestigious awards an airport can receive – Budapest Airport told MTI on Monday.

Every year, ACI maps the quality of services at 400 international airports worldwide with a survey examining more than 30 performance indicators. Based on this, Budapest Airport achieved outstanding results in every quarter last year; the scores surpassed all previous values and the scores of regional competitors. The general satisfaction level of passengers was over 4 points on a five-point scale throughout the year and was significantly higher than in the busiest year of 2019, Budapest Airport announced.

It was highlighted in the announcement: the value of the developments carried out by Budapest Airport in the last 4 years reached HUF 90 billion by the end of 2022 and will exceed HUF 100 billion by the spring of 2023. The developments include capacity-enhancing, infrastructural, sustainability and other investments that increase the passenger experience.

They also recalled that last year Budapest Airport won the Skytrax Best Airport in Eastern Europe award for the ninth time in a row, and following the developments of recent years, the airport also received the Family Friendly Place certification mark. Last year, the cargo business also received prestigious recognition when it won the Air Cargo News Awards cargo airport of the year award, beating Singapore, Brussels and Liège.

Budapest Airport is still a member of the international elite group of 34 airports that operate carbon neutrally, and the company’s sustainability efforts earned it 2nd place in the Effekt 2030 Green balance category and the Deloitte Green Frog award. Budapest Airport’s marketing activity was also recognized by the World Routes Marketing Awards’ Best Airline Marketing Award, and the company’s communication activities were confirmed by the Eventiada IPRA Golden World Awards’ Best Reputation Management Award in 2020. As an employer, the company has the gold rating of Investors In People, and it was also included among the 7 best employers in the world among the companies tested by the organization, according to the announcement of the airport operator.