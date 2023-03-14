Changes in traffic in Debrecen on March 15

On Wednesday, March 15, the company’s services will operate according to a holiday schedule. On the holiday, instead of trams, you can travel with the 1V and 2V replacement buses, DKV announced.

In honor of the revolution and freedom struggle of 1848/49, the festive events will be held on Petőfi square and on the section of Piac utca between Holló János utca and Kossuth tér, expectedly between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The affected section of Piac utca will be closed during the celebration, therefore the replacement tram services in the direction of Kossuth tér will stop at the Vásáry István utca and Szent Anna utca tram stops.

Auchan buses will not operate on March 15.