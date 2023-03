Two cars and a semi-trailer were completely burnt on Saturday afternoon on Diószegi út in Debrecen – we reported on it earlier.

The vehicles were parked in the yard of a site, the disaster management announced. The professional firefighters from Debrecen surrounded the flames with four water jets and then stopped the spread.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is being investigated by the county disaster prevention operations service.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Debrecen HTP