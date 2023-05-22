You can still apply for the national defense camps in Debrecen

There are still free places in the national defense camps of the Hungarian Defense Forces in several settlements, writes MTI.

According to www.honvedelmitabor.hu, there are still places available for the warrior-themed camp in Várpalota, Balassagyarmat, Tiszasziget, Hódmezővásárhely, Tata, Sopony, Fadd-Dombori, Salgótarján, Debrecen, Püspökszilágy and Halásztel.

There are still places available in the national defense sports camps in Nyíregyháza, Sopony and Kecskemét, and you can still apply for the survival camps in Nagybarcá, Csobánká, Székesfehérvár and Bodrog.

In addition to these, there are still available places in the traditional camps announced at Csobánka and Katica Tanya in Patca, as well as in the info-communications camps in Ócsa, the sailing camps in Balatonakaratty and the amateur radio camps in Csobánka.

For registration, as well as for further information and the latest news, it is worth following the website www.honvedelmitabor.hu and the Honvédelmitabor Facebook page.

The Ministry of National Defense announced earlier: from June to August, young people between the ages of 12 and 18 can camp in almost a hundred camps, in 135 tours. This year, you can choose from 17 different national defense themes at around 59 different locations in the country. Registration for the national defense camps began on April 1st.