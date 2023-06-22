Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft signed a cooperation agreement with the cultural institution in Suzhou

The Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft., represented by Réka Mészáros, and Han Weibing, head of the Suzhou City Cultural Radio, Television and Tourism Directorate, signed an agreement on joint cultural and tourism endeavors at the Kölcsey Center.

The high-ranking delegation of Suzhou, China’s city of twelve million people, arrived in Debrecen for its first visit to discuss cultural and tourism cooperation opportunities.

“The two cities will be connected by the bridge that was established today with the signing of the cultural agreement. It will be a bridge that will be an exchange of knowledge and experience as time goes on and more people travel on the bridge and it becomes more and more used”

– said Dr. István Puskás, deputy mayor responsible for culture, at the event.

The Debrecen company is responsible for the organization of the Debrecen Flower Carnival, the Wine and Jazz Days, the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival and the ALL-IN International Cultural Days. In the future, more cooperation will be realized between the parties, including during the Flower Carnival and the ALL-IN International Cultural Days, but negotiations are also underway on jointly created exhibitions.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)