The main building of the old Cívis house, which is important from a cityscape point of view, will be preserved

The main building of the property located at 42 Hatvan Street in Debrecen will remain.

Regarding the condition of the building, the Municipal Government of the County City of Debrecen requested an expert opinion. The independent expert opinion established that the wing of the residential building facing Tóth Árpád Street and the courtyard wing are in a dangerous condition.

Based on the prepared support structure expert opinion, the demolition of the above building parts is necessary and justified before the sale of the property. The property was not previously designated for sale.

Following the amendment of the effective Regulatory Plan, the property will be sold with the obligation to retain the wing of the building facing Hatvan Street.

With regard to the condition of the property, no one has so far indicated their intention to buy it.

(Debrecen City Hall)