This is What The Gázláng Pitch in Hajdúszoboszló Will Look Like

Gyula Czeglédi, mayor of Hajdúszoboszló, presented the plans of the Gázláng pitch on his social media page.

The planning of the renewal of the pitch is in its final stage, and the mayor hopes to be able to announce the tender for the construction in the autumn. He has published the visual plans, which he says show that two large grass areas are still available for free use, with the possibility of additional outdoor sports facilities and a sports hall in the second and third phases of the development.

 

Gyula Czeglédi welcomes suggestions from residents on what they would like to see on the Gázláng pitch. His community page is full of ideas, some for a running track, some for basketball hoops, some just for lots of benches, but one commenter cynically noted that he thought a new mosque would be needed because of the 5,000 guest workers.

 

Photo: Facebook

