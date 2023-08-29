With the help of the Campus Festival, the Debrecen Charitable Board helps families with school supplies

Using the HUF 5 million donation from the Campus Festivál, the Debrecen Charitable Board helps children with single parents and large families with school supplies before starting school.

Diána Széles, deputy mayor of Debrecen, co-chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Board, Péter Miklósvölgyi, managing director of the Debrecen Campus Nonprofit Közhhasznú Kft., András Törő, president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, and Mihály Ördög of the Ördög-Papír reported on the donation and the delivery of the textbook packages at a press conference. Kft. managing director on August 28, 2023.

As Diána Széles said, the organizers of the Campus Festival have been supporting the Debrecen Charitable Board for years, and they have already had more than one joint action in which they were able to help many people. The families to be gifted with school supplies purchased from the present significant total donation were selected by the member organizations of the charitable board from among the single parents and large families they helped in their field of vision. In cooperation with specific families, individual packages were put together according to the children’s school needs. A total of more than 200 families will receive, depending on the number of children, school supplies worth HUF 20,000 or HUF 40,000. Diána Széles thanked the organizers of the Campus Festival for the donation and also thanked Ördög-Papír Kft. for their help in putting together the packages.

In addition to all of this, the deputy mayor drew the attention of families who need help starting school to the fact that until October 31, 2023, they can apply for school start support under the municipality’s social support system, which – depending on the family’s income – can be up to HUF 10,000 per child.

Péter Miklósvölgyi, the managing director of the Debrecen Campus Nonprofit Közhasznú Kft., thanked the hundreds of VIP guests whose supportive ticket purchases made this donation possible. This year, a total of HUF 12 million in net support was collected, which the Campus uses for charitable purposes. One of their main supporters is the Regőczi Foundation, which has been supporting children orphaned and semi-orphaned as a result of the coronavirus epidemic for several years now. Now they are very happy that with the help of the Debrecen Charitable Board, they can also help children learn, since the Campus is also connected by thousands of threads to an educational institution, the University of Debrecen. Péter Miklósvölgyi expressed his hope that the children who are now being supported with school supplies will be motivated by their parents to study well, so that perhaps one day they too will become students of the University of Debrecen.

András Törő, the president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, thanked the organizers of the Campus Festival and the festival’s VIP guests for their support. The donation enables those who were not present at the event to be part of the festival and to feel its milieu, as well as the values that the event represents. Through its member organizations, the board tries to deliver school supplies to families whose children will benefit the most at the start of the school year. A big thank you goes to the employees of the member organizations of the charitable body, as it required a lot of work to put together more than 200 school supplies based on the unique needs of the families. Meanwhile, a very long chain of love can be experienced. The president of the charity board also thanked the owners and employees of Ördög-Papír Kft. for their help, who undertook this difficult task partly as a member organization of the Debrecen Charity Board and partly as part of social responsibility. In the end, András Törő formulated it as a kind of spiritual guide that everyone should do everything for the community in their own place, in their own responsibilities, using their own opportunities, and show their love in any way they can, because this is how we can build our own environment and community, and this city too.

Mihály Ördög, managing director of Ördög-Papír Kft., emphasized that it was a great pleasure for them to put together the school supplies packages. The uniqueness of these school supplies packages lies in the fact that the recipients could practically choose what was included in the package. He expressed his hope that the children would receive these packages as lovingly as those who put them together and wished them success for the new school year.

After the press conference, the employees of the member organizations of the Debrecen Charitable Board received and sent school supplies to the families, and the participants of the press conference themselves visited some Debrecen families with gifts, including one with 8 children.

(Debrecen City Hall)