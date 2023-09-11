Debrecen Ice Rink opens the season by adopting a penguin team

On September 9 (Saturday) from 3 p.m., the Debrecen Ice Rink adopted the penguin colony of the Nagyerde Cultural Park as the start of the public skating program.

According to the institution’s statement, eight years ago we were already able to experience how at home the penguins move on the ice of the facility, and it is likely that it will not be any different now. On Saturday, Bán, the three-and-a-half-year-old papal-eyed penguin, will come to the Ice Hall representing the animals. Thanks to his inquisitive nature and playfulness, he is one of the stars of the Animals in Action program and major events. Sales of season tickets for the 2023/2024 season will begin.

(Debreceni Nap)