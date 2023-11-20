The reconstruction of the bed of five inland waterways in Hajdú-Bihar county was realized with EU assistance

Within the framework of the Environmental and Energy Efficiency Operative Program, the bed reconstruction of five inland waterways was realized in the area between Berettyó and Sebes-Körös, in the vicinity of Komádi, with 300 million forints of non-refundable European Union and domestic support.

Work on the project “Increasing inland water safety in the Northern Great Plain: TIVIZIG’s operational area” with the identification number KEHOP-6.4.1-22-2023-00002 began last spring and was completed in the past few days.

Almost two-thirds of the area affected by the project – around Magyarhomorog, Körösszakál, Köröszégapáti, Komádi, and Furta – is moderately, and in some places, highly vulnerable to inland water.

With the development and reconstruction of the drainage system under TIVIZIG treatment, it was possible to improve the reservoir conditions and reduce the inland water risk.

The canals affected by development and reconstruction in the project are as follows:

• Csente-Szakáli I. channel

• Csente-Szakáli II. channel

• Csente-Szakáli III. channel

• Furta-Falusziget canal

• Furta-Nagytó channel

Csente-Szakáli I., Csente-Szakáli II. and Csente-Szakáli III. interventions aimed at expanding the bed sections of canals, as well as Csente-Szakáli II. in the 1+050 km section of the canal, the development of the artifact was carried out in order to improve the water transfer, water retention and water management possibilities.

Through the project, water security in the region has increased, and the water management situation in the region has become more favorable. People living in the affected area and their property, agricultural areas, and industrial and economic facilities have become more protected. In addition, with the possibility of creating water retention, the protection of the existing natural values in the affected area also increased, which results in the preservation and development of natural diversity and biodiversity.

The project was financed as part of the EU’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, TIVIZIG announced.