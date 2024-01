Debrecen International Airport is becoming more and more popular: in 2023, the number of passengers exceeded 300,000.

Debrecen mayor László Papp shared the news on his social media page, where he said that this number was 23% more than in 2022.

The goal is for Debrecen to become the leading airport in the region thanks to the developments and the continuous increase in the number of passengers.

(Debreceni Nap)