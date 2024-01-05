New articulated buses were handed over in Debrecen – photo gallery

DKV Zrt.’s fleet replacement program until the end of 2024 has reached a new stage. After the renewal of the solo bus fleet, the replacement of the articulated vehicle fleet continues. On January 4, 2024, Inter-Tan-ker Zrt. handed over 10 Mercedes-Benz Conecto G buses to DKV Zrt.

The fleet replacement began on January 3, 2022, with the introduction of 30 individual low-entry Mercedes-Benz Reform and 4 low-floor, articulated Mercedes-Benz Conecto vehicles. In the past year and a half, the above was followed by another 6 articulated Conecto and 39 solo Conecto buses, all of which are completely low-floor. In addition, 12 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses were added to the fleet in August 2022.

The vehicle fleet was last updated in the fall of 2023. With the arrival of 10 new low-floor vehicles handed over on September 22, 2023, the replacement of solo buses was completed. In 2024, the articulated bus fleet will be completely renewed. The new Mercedes-Benz Conecto G buses arriving now will replace 10 Volvo Alfa Cívis 18 articulated buses.

The four-door, 18-meter buses, powered by an EURO6 diesel engine, are air-conditioned, equipped with Free WiFi and an external-internal acoustic passenger information system. They have a spacious interior, 114 standing, 39 seats, and 1 place with reduced mobility. The 109 diesel-powered solo and articulated buses are rented from Inter-Ten-ker Zrt., the 12 electric buses cost HUF 2.4 billion, and 60 percent of the funds were won through a tender.

Following the commissioning of the new vehicles, Volvo articulated buses will be gradually phased out of public transport, thus further reducing emissions in our city. This year, another 30 articulated buses of the Mercedes-Benz Conecto type will be put into service, so that by the end of 2024, local bus traffic will be represented by a fleet of vehicles of the same make only.

Ticket and pass prices did not increase in 2024. Passes can be purchased electronically, conveniently, quickly and at a more favorable price on the dkvejegy.hu website.

Passenger numbers are expected to increase

Mayor László Papp said that the consumption of the new buses is more than 20 percent lower than that of the previous Volvo buses, and the buses equipped with Euro6 engines emit fewer pollutants than their predecessors.

The mayor indicated that 76 million passengers used public transport in Debrecen in 2022 and 77 million in 2023, and a further increase in the number of passengers is expected this year.

Tóth Szabolcs, CEO of DKV Zrt., said: the four-door, 18-meter buses put into operation are air-conditioned, equipped with free Wi-Fi and an external and internal acoustic passenger information system.

(DKV)