The Night of the Ice Rinks is coming to Debrecen on Saturday – program plan

In 2024, the Hungarian Ice Hockey Association will organize the Night of the Ice Rinks, the largest domestic winter sports event, for the eighth time.



Eight years ago, in 2016, the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation decided to start a national series of events, similar to the highly successful Night of Museums, where everyone can skate. The event has attracted enormous interest from the very beginning, as tens of thousands skate at the same time on this day.

As part of the Night of the Ice Rinks event series, the Debrecen Ice Rink welcomes those interested with extended opening hours, discounted admission, ice skill games and an ice disco on January 20. Ice hockey activities and audience skating from 6 p.m., and after a short ice-making session from 8 p.m., Ice Disco with DJ Feri Nagy.

On the event’s website, jegpalyakejszakaja.hu, interested parties can find accurate information about each event.

Program:

Debrecen Ice Arena

Time: 18:00-22:00

Single ticket price: HUF 2,000

ROUND I: 18:00-19:40

Ice hockey activities with valuable gifts – goal shooting competition and slalom course, various skill games for beginners to advanced players of all ages.

At the end of the program, valuable gift packages will be distributed among the participants.

ROUND II: 20:00-22:00

Ice disco with DJ. Feri Nagy

Other information:

Ticket sales only on-site!

Cashier opening: 17:00

You can only participate in the Night of the Ice Rinks with a valid ticket or pass, which entitles you to a one-time entry.

Skate rental: HUF 1,200/pair

Sharpening: HUF 1500/pair

Safekeeping: HUF 500

Given the great interest, the Debrecen Ice Rink asks guests to arrive on time, as a full house is expected.

(debrecenijegcsarnok.hu)