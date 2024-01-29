The Sas utca underground car parking lot in downtown Debrecen has been completed

As part of the Green City Program, the Sas utca underground parking lot has been completed – Mayor László Papp announced on the spot on January 26, 2024.

As he said, the location of the underground parking lot, which consists of seven half-levels and can accommodate 207 vehicles, required a lot of attention and expertise in the historic city center. – The investment is one of the most significant elements of transport development in recent years and can be of great service to the city’s transport – said the mayor.

He added that the construction of the underground parking lot practically started with the reconstruction of Dósa palátin tér, since during the reconstruction of Dósa palátin tér and Csapó utca, a lot of parking spaces in the city center were eliminated. He said that a very complex facility meeting the highest security requirements was completed in a historic environment, almost attached to one of the very old wings of the town hall, the Kis Orbán House.

There are two ramps in the building, an elevator has been installed at the ramp from Kossuth street and in the stairwell, so people with limited mobility can also use the parking lot. We designed and implemented this parking lot following the spirit and expectations of the new age, he emphasized. He added that this underground parking is also prepared for the world of electric cars and e-mobility since there are twenty locations in the parking where double chargers can be installed, ten of which now have charging stations. He noted that the free Wi-Fi network operates on all levels of the parking, so it is not necessarily necessary to use a parking machine when paying the parking or charging fee. The amount spent on the construction of the underground parking was HUF 4.4 billion net, and the contractor of the investment was Hunép Zrt.

István Nyikos, the managing director of DV Parking Kft., emphasized that they have created an exemplary, customer-friendly parking system in a national context, as they have created complete wi-fi coverage, to which both the electric chargers and the operation of the parking system have been assigned. He added that the 3D recording, which is available on the website of DV Parking Kft., helps with orientation in the parking lot.

Mayor László Papp pointed out that a beautiful park was created together with the parking lot, because a green area was created on the surface of the underground parking lot, in the bay of the Kis Orbán House, which can be used by students and workers in the city center, as well as those living in the surrounding area. The 1,770 m² area, owned by the municipality, was named Szent István Park in connection with the statue of Szent István on Dósa Palatin Square. Speaking about the future, the city manager said that the reconstruction of the ÁNTSZ headquarters remains, but when it is completed, the final design of the square will be completed.

Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs added that the city’s Green Codex, Debrecen’s Environmental Protection Program was presented this week. As he said, part of this is the creation of green islands in the city, and the Szent István Park adapts to this. He noted that they cannot plant trees on Dósa Palatine Square due to the underground utility networks, but it is possible to create instant forests.

(debrecen.hu)