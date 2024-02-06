Debrecen-Józsa’s first nursery school opened its doors

Nearly a hundred children can be cared for in Debrecen-Józsa’s first nursery school, which opened its doors on February 1, 2024.

Debrecen-Józsa’s first nursery school is a much-anticipated and much-deserved development since Debrecen-Józsa is one of the most popular and dynamically growing neighborhoods in Debrecen, Mayor László Papp said at the inauguration of the institution. As he said, the population of the district is close to 13,000, and in the recent period, the general assembly made several decisions that predict that Debrecen-Józsa can count on further population growth.

He noted that the employees working here have already taken possession of the building in recent weeks, which will officially start operating today. The city manager emphasized that, in addition to institutional development, the nursery school also has a job-creating aspect, since the nursery school started its operation with 29 employees, a significant part of which is the participation of Jozsians.

László Papp said that the educational institution capable of accommodating 96 people was realized with 784 million forints from the European Union, to which the city added 107 million forints from its budget. “Perhaps one of the best things in the world is to build a nursery school, a kindergarten, an educational institution because this sends the message that there is a future, there is a demand for it, and that a settlement thinks prospectively and positively about its future.” Those little children who will spend their days here will represent the stability and future of this city. I believe that an extremely nice, feel-good facility has been created, he said. He reminded that Debrecen-Józsa will soon have two crèches, as the development of another crèche unit will start in the coming weeks and months in agreement with the Reformed Church. The mayor pointed out that, in addition to this, two large daycare centers are currently being developed in Debrecen, one in Tócóvölgy and the other in Postakert.

Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs said that their goal was to create a place for the families of Debrecen-Józsa where they could leave their children in good hands with a calm heart. Ákos Balázs highlighted that the number of children under the age of six in the district is constantly over a thousand, which shows that many young families are living in Debrecen-Józsa.

Most of the developments in recent years have been implemented here in Debrecen-Józsa for future generations, as we previously built a gymnasium for kindergarten students, which was also an important development that fills a gap. We renovated the kindergarten in Alsójózsa, the Catholic Church built a new kindergarten, now a new school is being built next door, and the Reformed will build a new kindergarten

– he listed the investments of the past period and the plans for the future.

He added that the other priority in the district is the protection of the environment. As he said, thanks to the Civaqua program, Tisza water arrived here first, trees are planted, the Environmental Control System will have two stations in Debrecen-Józsa, and the road network is developing.

Aranka Pinczésné Szilágyi, the head of the Gönczy Pál Utcai Member Institution of DMJV’s Joint Nursery School, noted that the Debrecen-Józsa nursery school is the 13th in Debrecen’s joint nursery school institution. As he said, they have been working for a month to make everything suitable for the children’s arrival. He said of the completed nursery: they created a miracle.

(debreceni.hu)