On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the Debrecen Zoo invites interested parties to evening programs

On February 14, St. Valentine’s Day, animal lovers will have a unique evening experience at Zoo Debrecen, where they will have the opportunity to glimpse into the adventurous love life of the residents on an exclusive guided walk.

In the magic of this romantic evening, those interested can learn about the mysterious evening life and bedroom secrets of the most special animals, along with interactive programs and hot drinks and snacks suitable for the occasion. They can find out, for example, which is the oldest married couple in the Park and who maintain an intimate relationship to this day, on what criteria the Pope-eyed penguins choose a partner, who wears the pants among the capuchin monkeys, and which species and how the caretakers prepare for the upcoming wedding.

A limited number of tickets for the one-and-a-half to two-hour walk starting at 5:00 p.m. from the main entrance and exclusively for those over 18 are available: 30 can be purchased online in advance at a unit price of HUF 4,500, and another 10 on site for HUF 4,800 per person.

On this upcoming special occasion, the Park is also offering to the attention of lovers its many great gifts of experience and objects, with which we can make Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable for our beloved, and at the same time we can support the noble cause of nature conservation – whether it is a ticket bought as a gift or a new type, unlimited about an annual pass that holds adventures, the symbolic adoption of a chosen resident, or a heartfelt gift.

(Debrecen Zoo)