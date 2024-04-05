Swallow and bat nest were placed in Debrecen-Józsa

On April 4, 2024, 36 bat nests and 28 swallow nests were placed on Klastrompart in Debrecen-Józsa. In 2019, the treatment of the areas along the Tócó began in the district with a large-scale protective afforestation, on the eastern side of the watercourse, where no less than 16,000 saplings of native species were planted using forestry methods.

The programs launched in 2019 and completed in the last 5 years continue, to which the environmental protection program adopted at the February general meeting, the Green Codex, the country’s best urban greening program, gives new impetus. The 50 measures of the Green Codex prepared jointly with the University of Debrecen, which are based on scientific foundations, are based on local characteristics and set out the goals of Debrecen, serve the people of Debrecen: we plant another 10,000 trees, protect afforestation, and carry the water of the Civaqua program further to the Big Forest and the Erdőspuszta. The package of measures covers all areas of life, we can say that the Green Codex is the best urban greening program in the country.

We do everything we can to make nature and the environment around us the best it can be. In September 2023, the restoration of the original, natural bed of the Tócó stream began, during which we widened the bed of the Tócó, created bays, and thus created a new water surface of 5,000 square meters. We will achieve all of this together. Green corridors and “Let’s plant 10,000 trees!” measures, we are contributing to the further pace of revitalization by planting 20 native tree saplings – ash trees and linden trees – on Klastrompart. Our ecologist friend Csaba Aradi previously prepared the management plan for this area, he is also here with us, as are the members of the Rónaőrző Society for Nature Protection. Earlier, we also launched an idea competition along the Civaqua program. Two communities are here with us now that successfully participated in the idea competition: the Fancsika Fans team and the young people from Debrecen-Józsa who have since created the Zöld Szentgyörgy Kör.

Through the Civaqua program, blue corridors are created, and a blue ring is formed around our city, with the green corridors measure we take care of the green ring, the joint development of the blue-green infrastructure, which serves both nature conservation functions and recreational purposes – emphasized deputy mayor Ákos Balázs.

He pointed out that one of the 16 stations of the Environmental Control System will be located at the Tócó stream in Debrecen-Józsa. In addition, as part of the LIFE IP HungAIRy Program, the creation of an educational trail is underway, and the City submitted a tender for the construction of a 1,000-meter record running track for this area.

Ecologist Csaba Aradi, a member of the Green Working Group, spoke about how the Civaqua program filled the Tócó with water again, which invigorated the wildlife in the area. According to experts, there are already returning species, such as pygmy bats, owls and songbirds.

He added that the swallows will eat the mosquitoes during the day, and the bats will eat the mosquitoes at night. It can be seen that with the water now entering the riverbed, the species we are looking forward to have appeared.

István Gyarmathy, the secretary of the Rónaőrző Society for Nature Protection, emphasized that today’s tree planting also contributes to the fact that this area, which is otherwise under the grip of civilization, is still able to maintain the wealth and biodiversity that is characteristic of it. He added: as an NGO, we can cooperate with the local government in the past and now – that’s why they offered trees for the area.

Petra Senánszky, multiple world and European champion fin swimmer, winner of the World Games, and member of the Environmental Protection Working Group, took part in the installation of the swallow nest and the tree planting, in addition to the specialists of the Rónaőrző Society for Nature Protection, who expressed the following message:

“I try to give my best performance every time in the pool, let’s give nature the same opportunity so that she can give her best. That is why it is important to plant trees. Today’s tree planting also drew attention to this, to the importance of protecting nature. Environmental protection is important to me, which is why I joined the Future of Debrecen Movement. Whenever I can, I take part in the actions organized by them.”

The afforestation process continued in 2022 and 2023 on the west side of the Tócó with the planting of native horticultural tree seedlings.

In this area, the goal is to create a hardwood grove (consisting of oak, ash, and elm species), which will provide residents with opportunities for recreation and relaxation, improving air quality and the microclimate, creating a habitat for many species, thereby increasing biodiversity.

During the designation of the location of the saplings, experts from the Rónaőrző Society for Nature Protection were also involved, because these trees will provide a home for bats, songbirds, and protected insect species, thereby increasing biodiversity.

Along the Tócó affected by the Civaqua program, 100 bat nests were installed this spring in Debrecen-Józsa, in the vicinity of the Vezér út reservoir and the Tócóvölgy housing estate, and we are also making the riverbank more homely for the swallows with the nests of 3 swallow-hotels.

With the Civaqua program, the water balance becomes balanced, thanks to the constant presence of water, the number of water-bound insects increases, including the number of mosquitoes, whose most effective natural enemies in residential environments are bats and swallows. Interventions promoting the well-being of bats and swallows – providing hiding and breeding places – contribute to the enforcement of natural (self-regulating) processes, which results in an increase in the number of swallows and bats and a decrease in mosquitoes. All of this contributes to the preservation and development of biological diversity, which is essential for ensuring the well-being of city dwellers.

(DMJVÖ)