Aero Space Power Kft. opened an engineering office at the Debrecen International Airport

Aero Space Power (ASP) Kft. opened an engineering office at the Debrecen International Airport, the company told MTI.

In their announcement, they wrote that Aero Space Power Kft. provides MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) services for the aviation and energy sectors.

In addition to its headquarters in Kisvárda, the company also has branches in Budapest and now in Debrecen. ASP is currently the only aircraft engine component repair plant in the region that is certified by both the European and American aviation authorities (EASA and FAA), they said.

For nearly two years, Aero Space Power Kft. has been carrying out welding and special metal alloy repairs for the overhaul plants of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc Airport.

The development of the Debrecen airport, in addition to the increase in the number of passengers, also brings with it an increase in the maintenance that needs to be carried out at the airport. ASP Kft. would like to be among the first to offer its services to the aircraft overhaul companies that settle there – they wrote in the announcement, noting that with the opening of the engineering office, the range of services available at the airport’s intermodal logistics center will be expanded with a new, high-added-value service.

As part of the cooperation with the University of Debrecen, three students will start their work in the engineering office, according to their plans, the number of employees will reach ten in the near future, they announced.

ASP Kft. currently employs 185 workers, most of them, 170, in the repair plant in Kisvárda. They want to increase the number of employees to 220 this year – the company’s senior sales and marketing manager told MTI.

Péter Márk Biró indicated that their net sales last year were HUF three billion, and their plan for this year is HUF four billion, which makes their operation profitable.

