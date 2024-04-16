Lake on Vezér utca: some people also want a fitness park on its shores

On April 15th, mayor László Papp, municipal representative Erzsébet Katona and deputy mayor Ákos Balázs toured the area of ​​the Vezér Street reservoir together with the locals, thinking about its development. Water is particularly important in the city, since Debrecen’s surface water was not necessarily abundant, and this was the driving force behind breathing life into the Civaqua program, said Mayor László Papp.

He reminded that the first phase was completed last November, and the result was the creation of the Vezér Street Lake. He also said that we have to go in the direction of a solution regarding the creation of the environment that reflects the thoughts, needs, and ideas of the people living in the area. He added that they would like to create a similar environment in other parts of Debrecen. Tócóvölgy is one of these designated areas, but there are also similar development opportunities in Józsa.

As he said, they are interested in the opinion of the people living in the area on how to fill the area with life and make this water surface attractive to the people living in the area. That is why they asked for suggestions from the locals via an online questionnaire. László Papp emphasized that the lake should serve the relaxation and recreation of the city district and they are open to ideas, for the implementation of which resources have been allocated in the city budget.

Municipal representative Erzsébet Katona spoke about the fact that the people living in the area already refer to the reservoir as a lake, but some people raised the idea of ​​giving the water surface a name. She noted that there were many suggestions on the Internet regarding what elements the city should implement around the lake. Among these, from the cooking area to the picnic park or fitness park, the residents of the area voted for many options. After the tour, the joint thinking continued at the Innovation Center of the University of Debrecen, where András Kuhn, Debrecen’s head gardener, held a workshop for those interested.

debrecen.hu