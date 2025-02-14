A family in Debrecen lost their home in a fire – Charity concert in their support

A charity concert will be held on Friday, February 15, at 5 PM at the Árpád Square Reformed Church to support the family of Mátyás Sigér.
Everyone is warmly invited to this special event to help the family of a founding member of the Sol Oriens Choir, who lost their home in a devastating fire.
“We warmly invite everyone to the Árpád Square Church for a special charity concert to help the family of the founding member of the Sol Oriens Choir, who lost their home in a terrible fire.
At this concert, we come together to help the family get back on their feet!
Please bring your friends and family and support us with music and love!”
– say the organizers.
Donations can be made at the event or via bank transfer:
Mátyás Sigér
Erste Bank
Account number: 11600006-60000006-20024406
IBAN: HU07 1160 0006 6000 0006 2002 4406
Kitti Huszár-Ujvári
OTP Bank
Account number: 11773384-00592321