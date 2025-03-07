Debrecen named emerging city of the year

Bácsi Éva

Debrecen’s economic achievements were recognized in Warsaw, where the city won the Emerging City of the Year award.

Mayor László Papp shared the news on his social media, stating that Debrecen received the award at the CEE Business Services Awards, one of the region’s largest service industry conferences.

“The past ten years of economic development efforts are now bearing fruit, and the biggest beneficiaries will be the people of Debrecen!” – the mayor remarked.

Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa accepted the award in Warsaw.

Photo: Facebook/drbarcsalajos

