Transport hubs and bypass roads to be built in eastern part of Debrecen

A public forum on the development of Debrecen’s eastern district drew significant interest, where the city’s mayor and local municipal representatives outlined ongoing and planned infrastructure projects. Topics included road construction, utility development, public lighting modernization, and plans for new transport hubs and bypass roads in the eastern part of the city.

Infrastructure Developments in the District

Mayor László Papp explained that the largest garden plot zones in Debrecen are located in the eastern and southeastern areas, posing significant development challenges. In recent years, several development programs have been launched in the region, primarily based on local residents’ needs.

Multiple phases of road construction have already been completed in the Pipóhegy, Vízeshegy, and Felső-Pércsi Street areas. The first phase of Hármashegy Street development and new playgrounds were also realized. Renovation of the Petőfi Elementary School building was another major milestone.

Expansion of Drinking Water and Sewage Networks

Adequate water supply had long been a serious issue for residents of Haláp and Nagycserén, but this has now been resolved through government funding, with further expansions still planned. Roads have also been built on Kisbánya, Vasuta, Nyámbor, and Seregély Streets in response to community demand.

The complete renovation of Hon Street’s water and road infrastructure has been completed, and modernization has taken place on Török, Pajtás, and Epres Streets. Additionally, new playgrounds, parks, and artificial turf sports fields have been built in several locations.

Over 4 Billion HUF Invested in Road Improvements

In 2024, the city allocated 4 billion forints for the development of maintained roads. Construction and utility upgrades took place on Kistelep, Csárda, Holó, and Rizlő Streets, and the city is awaiting bids for the remaining section of Csárda Street.

Focus on the Sámsoni Road and Route 471 Intersections

A key project affecting transportation in the eastern district is the development of Route 471 and Sámsoni Road. One critical issue is the property expropriation near the Zándok Street junction — once resolved, full project completion will be possible. In phase two, reconstruction will continue to Kassai Street, including a grade-separated interchange at Sámsoni Road. These works are expected between 2026 and 2027.

Urban Transport Development Programs Launched

Several junctions are already under construction as part of the state-funded 14 billion HUF road development package:

Szoboszlói Road – Külsővásártér area

Csigekert Street – Szabó Lőrinc Street – Füredi Road intersection

Domokos Márton Road – Northern Bypass (Route 354) junction

Development of the Hétvezér Street – Budai Nagy Antal Street intersection begins in May

New Parking, Bike Paths, and Junction Upgrades

At the Hétvezér junction, new right-turn lanes will be added in all directions, and the traffic light phases will be reconfigured. A safe crossing for cyclists will be ensured, and a new parking lot will be built on the site of a demolished corner property. The expansion of the Vámospércsi Road – Route 48 junction is also in progress; this aims to eliminate a bottleneck through expropriations and infrastructure redesign.

Eastern Bypass: A Strategic Development

The eastern side of the city lags behind the western side in terms of bypass road infrastructure. As a result, city leadership has launched the planning of an outer eastern bypass, which will support long-term traffic diversion, reduce inner-city congestion, and improve livability in the eastern residential areas.

(Debreceni Nap)