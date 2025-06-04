Museum Night in Debrecen: guided tours, concerts and puppet shows at five key locations

Debrecen’s exhibition spaces are preparing for Museum Night on June 21 with a joint wristband system and coordinated programs — it was announced at Tuesday’s press conference held at the Reformed College Museum of Debrecen.

Dávid Csorba, director of the museum, said that local institutions are organizing a shared walking tour: the route will begin at 4 PM at the Modern and Contemporary Arts Centre (MODEM) and end at 9 PM at the church of the Debrecen Small Church – Ispotály Reformed Parish.

At the five main venues involved — the Reformed College Museum, MODEM, the Small Church, the Great Church, and the Déri Museum — there will be guided tours, with sign language and English-language interpretation also available, the director noted.

He added that another shared program will be an adventure game offering both religious and secular routes.

Regarding tickets, he emphasized that in addition to child, senior, adult, and family passes, patrons can also purchase sponsor tickets at any participating institution, as wristbands will be available at all venues.

The Reformed College Museum will offer guided tours, craft workshops, and demonstrations linked to Mór Jókai, including archery and fencing.

Several smaller institutions will also join the event, including the Jewish Community, the Vojtina Puppet Theatre, the Szabó Magda Memorial House, and the Garrison Band.

Petra Dankó, head of marketing at MODEM, said their museum will host several smaller programs, including a baby music class, a concert, a dance performance, and two featured guided tours.

She explained that actress Anita Ábel will lead visitors through their permanent exhibition “What Year Are You From?”, while Claudia Liptai will guide attendees through Szipál 101 – Light – Life – Legacy, opening on June 14.

Lajos Lakner, deputy director of the Déri Museum, highlighted that they will provide guided tours in their exhibit on WWI prisoners of war, as well as in other ongoing exhibitions, and will open a new one titled The Bocskai Spheres. Special attention will also be given to the Munkácsy Hall, where the Christ Trilogy — Christ Before Pilate, Golgotha, and Ecce Homo — has been on display together for 30 years.

Additionally, the museum’s House of Literature will showcase never-before-seen photos and manuscripts in its exhibition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mór Jókai’s birth.

István Oláh, chief pastor of the Debrecen Great Church Reformed Parish, emphasized that while the Great Church is not an exhibition site, it has played a vital role in history. A guided tour titled From Soul to Soul will be held here, and Anikó Asbóth, director of the Vojtina Puppet Theatre, will also give a talk in the church.

A new exhibition will also open at the church, and the full evening event series will conclude here at midnight with an organ concert.

Dániel Sárosi, cantor and tourism representative of the Debrecen Small Church–Ispotály Reformed Parish, said they aim to showcase the 300-year-old church’s history through games, storytelling, and lectures. Visitors will also be able to climb the tower and attend a musical-literary journey titled He Wears His Heart on His Forehead, about Mór Jókai.

Terka Láposi, deputy director of the Vojtina Puppet Theatre, noted that between 4 and 9 PM, the youngest visitors can explore the world of puppets. Out of the theatre’s 1,500 puppets, about 200 will be on display, with some available for children to operate. Visitors will also see puppets that are 100–150 years old from legendary puppeteer Henrik Kemény’s collection.

Erzsébet Perla of the Szabó Magda Memorial House highlighted a guided tour of the enamel exhibition opening on June 10, which is themed around Jókai.

Additionally, actress Kinga Újhelyi will read aloud Mór Jókai’s short story The Debrecen Lunatic, interwoven with musical renditions of the author’s poems.

István Puskás, Deputy Mayor for Culture, emphasized that for the first time, City Hall will also join the event. Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) will lead a guided tour at 4 PM.

(Debreceni Nap)