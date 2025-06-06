Teva appoints new chief commercial director

Diderick Turpijn, with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will replace Jelena Livšic as the Chief Commercial Officer at Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Livšic, who achieved great success in Hungary, will now apply her expertise in a similar role in Teva’s Czech and Slovakian markets.

According to the company’s announcement, Diderick Turpijn is deeply committed to improving patients’ quality of life and achieving business goals. His pharmaceutical career began in 2003. He spent a decade at MSD/Merck & Co., holding various positions in sales, marketing, and process development.

In 2013, Turpijn joined Teva’s European headquarters in Amsterdam, where he held several leadership positions. Most recently, he was the Vice President responsible for European marketing. In this role, he was also in charge of market launches, data analysis, and forecasting. Leading highly skilled, goal-oriented teams, he achieved outstanding results in innovative strategies, providing value for both patients and healthcare providers.

Diderick Turpijn is originally from the Netherlands and holds a Master of Science degree from VU University Amsterdam. He is married and a proud father of two young girls. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling and hiking.

Diderick’s goal as the head of Teva’s commercial organization in Hungary is: “To help people regain control of their lives so they can focus on what they truly love. Is there anything more beautiful than that?”