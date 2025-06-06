Vekeri Lake faces critical drought in Debrecen

A new chapter in the history of one of Debrecen’s favorite local destinations: Lake Vekeri is on the verge of decline.

Vekeri Lake, one of the most well-known local tourist spots in Debrecen’s Erdőspuszta area, has entered a new phase. Our photos and video were taken in early June 2025. As seen, the lake’s condition has worsened since March (when it was already in a tragic state). There is no water left in the lakebed, and the reeds are slowly being overtaken by grassland. It is uncertain whether Vekeri Lake will reach its final stage of succession, becoming a forest, but the situation remains distressing.

Interestingly, birds are still hopeful. The sound of a reed warbler can still be heard from beneath the dock by the shore, but when the last drop of moisture vanishes, these charming birds will likely move on as well.

Can Early Summer Rain Help?

Highly unlikely. Although June is statistically the wettest month of the year, forecasts show that a heatwave is set to arrive in the coming days, with daily high temperatures reaching up to 36°C. It’s easy to imagine how quickly the soil will continue to dry, and no rain is expected until Sunday. A cold front is expected at the end of the week, but it seems unlikely to bring long-lasting, soaking rain. Instead, there will likely be the usual, occasional thunderstorms.

What Can Save Vekeri Lake?

The survival of the lakes around Debrecen, including Vekeri Lake, could be ensured through the Civaqua Program. This initiative aims to feed the lakes and the Nagyerdő (Great Forest) with water from the Eastern Main Canal. However, the project has been progressing at a snail’s pace. In November 2023, a tangible achievement was finally reached: the Tisza River has returned to Debrecen.

István Láng, the Director General of the National Water Directorate, spoke about the future, stating that the second phase of the project, which focuses on water replenishment for Nagyerdő, has been prepared at the permitting level. The next phase, extending to the Erdőspuszta lakes, has been completed at the planning stage.

In March of last year, a government decision was published in the Hungarian Gazette, which allocated an additional 40 billion HUF for the continuation of the Civaqua Project to support the water supply for the Nagyerdő and the Erdőspuszta lakes.

Papp László, in a Facebook video, reminded viewers that the Civaqua Project took over 50 years to be realized (since 1998, the city has had a Fidesz-led government), but last year, the first phase was finally completed, ensuring the water supply for the Tócó River.

The goal is to improve the city’s surface water management and ensure the water supply for Nagyerdő, the Erdőspuszta lakes, Fancsika, and Vekeri Lake. According to Papp, they’ve achieved a significant breakthrough with the advancement of Civaqua II into the planning stage.

(Szabolcs Szilágyi/Debreceni Nap)