Debrecen-based CATL responds to alleged mass layoffs

There have been no mass layoffs at CATL, and reducing the Hungarian workforce is not part of the company’s plans — Contemporary Amperex Technology Hungary Ltd. (CATL Debrecen) announced on Thursday.

In its official statement, the company emphasized that contrary to recent media reports about CATL’s operations in Hungary, no group downsizing has taken place, nor is such a measure planned for the future.

The company reiterated its strong commitment to employing local Hungarian workers and stated it is doing everything possible to carry out its manufacturing processes with as many Hungarian employees as possible. In fact, the Debrecen team has not shrunk — it has grown, recently surpassing 800 employees, and this expansion is expected to continue in the second half of the year.

According to CATL, the misunderstanding may stem from the temporary presence of Chinese specialists in Debrecen during the technological and organizational preparations ahead of production start. Their role is to transfer knowledge and support training so that as many positions as possible can be filled by Hungarian employees in the long term. The company stressed that this is a shared goal of Debrecen, the region, and CATL.

“The project is progressing according to schedule, and CATL remains fully committed to its investment in Debrecen. The company is working at full capacity to ensure that its largest European factory becomes a long-term success story for both the company and Hungary,”

— the statement concluded.