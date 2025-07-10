Three baby capybaras were born at the zoo

World Capybara Day is the perfect occasion to share some exciting news with you: Diégó and Mika have delighted the Zoo Debrecen with three capybara pups!

The capybara is the world’s largest rodent, reaching weights of up to 60 kilograms, yet it possesses an extraordinarily friendly and calm temperament. Because of this peaceful nature, they are often seen in the company of other animals, their gentle presence bringing comfort to all.

Due to habitat loss and human–animal conflicts, the species is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, making the arrival of these new little ones especially precious to us.

The pups follow their mother everywhere, whether she’s enjoying a quiet rest or taking a refreshing dip.