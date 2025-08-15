Debrecen Flower Carnival 2025 promises a vibrant week full of traditions and new attractions

Debrecen’s biggest and most beloved event, the Debrecen Flower Carnival, will once again bring a vibrant celebration to the city from August 15 to 20, 2025. Alongside traditional favorites like the Botanica Expo, The City Is Dancing!, Beer by Lake, Night Ride, and the Flower Cart Parade, this year’s week-long festivities will also introduce exciting new features: community flower cart decorating, the return of the night parade, a lively carnival fiesta, free nightly concerts on the main square, stunning light projections in the city center, and the Galiba Children’s Festival held at two venues.

Morning carnival parade

In addition to the flower floats, dance groups, civil organizations, and creative communities will also play a prominent role this year. German, Turkish, Italian, Spanish, French, Chinese, Brazilian, and Greek dance groups will also add color to this year’s carnival parade. A community flower float is being prepared with the involvement of the city’s residents!

The morning carnival parade will start at 7:30 a.m. on August 20 from Rózsa Street and end at 11:30 a.m. at Egyetem Square.

Nighttime carnival parade

If daytime wasn’t enough, here’s an encore at night!

If you’ve already experienced the magic in the sunshine, experience the special atmosphere of the Debrecen Flower Carnival on a balmy summer night. The most spectacular performers and flower floats of the parade return to dazzle you after dark.

Big concerts and star performers on the main square

Super concerts and popular star performers await you every day during the Debrecen Flower Carnival week, from August 15 to 20! On the city’s main square, in front of the imposing Reformed Great Church, you can hear Ravel’s classics, popular Elvis hits, live music by Barna Pély and Magdi Rúzsa, and the Debrecen Folk Ensemble invites you on a grand dance and music journey.

This year’s closing event of the Debrecen Flower Carnival will feature an unforgettable surprise: on August 20, starting at 10 p.m., the band Halott Pénz will give a free concert in Debrecen’s main square.

The City Is Dancing!

Domestic and international dance groups arriving at the Debrecen Flower Carnival will perform spectacular choreographies in front of the general public. Their productions can be seen at several locations throughout the city between August 15 and 20.

Community decoration – Become a flower float creator!

Join the community experience of the Debrecen Flower Carnival and let’s decorate Debrecen’s first community flower float together!

One of the special programs of this year’s carnival is the community flower float decoration, which will take place every day from August 15 to 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dósa nádor Square, where, with the help of animators, you can place flowers on the carnival composition! The organizers will provide straw flowers and fresh flowers, but you are also welcome to bring potted plants from your own garden. All this is accompanied by the carnival atmosphere: every day, the square is filled with life – mini The City Is Dancing! programs, children’s concerts, and surprises!

Extra opportunity: on August 16, 17, and 18, you can take part in flower arranging workshops at the Kölcsey Center, where you can make your own decorations to be placed on the flower cart!

Community Space, Career Carnival

Dósa nádor tér will be the epicenter of this year’s carnival week family party. With a slight exaggeration, there will not be an afternoon or evening during the six days when something is not happening at this location – be it a concert, dance performance, community program, or even a celebrity appearance. We have thought of the little ones as well as the younger age groups and adults.

One of the special community experiences of the carnival week is flower cart decoration: anyone can help decorate Debrecen’s first community flower cart. This will also take place on Dósa nádor Square every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. from August 15 to 19.

During the week, Debrecen companies will also set up stands in the square as part of the Career Carnival, so in addition to the experiences, you may even find a future job.

Galiba Children’s Festival – two venues

One of the biggest novelties is the expanded, new program of the Galiba Children’s Festival. In addition to the amusement park experiences, the courtyard of the Old Town Hall will also be filled with the laughter of children as a new venue. Puppet shows, dance houses, fun children’s programs, and daily craft workshops await the new generation of carnival-goers.

Galiba Children’s Carnival: The little ones deserve a downtown parade too!

This year, children will once again parade through the city center with their own flower floats. Preschoolers and elementary school students from the city’s educational institutions, as well as the little ones from the dance groups associated with the Flower Carnival, will start from Dósa Nádor Square at 5:00 p.m. on August 19 and arrive at the Memorial Garden at 6:30 p.m. What makes this parade special is that the small flower floats are decorated by the children themselves, making the joy of community creation and connection to the holiday a real experience. The program will conclude with a children’s concert in the Memorial Garden at 7:00 p.m.

On August 20 and 21, 2025, the small floats from the Galiba parade will be on display in the Memorial Garden behind the Great Church!

Botanica Expo

Botanica Expo is a week-long green festival focusing on the love of nature and the joy of creating together! From August 15 to 20, nature, gardening, and sustainability enthusiasts are welcome to enjoy a colorful program every day at the Kölcsey Center.

At the event, you can admire special cactus and carnivorous plant exhibitions, rare mineral collections, and Eve’s Bouquet’s stunning flower arrangements. In addition, we await visitors with exciting lectures, creative workshops, and the lively “The City Is Dancing!” program series.

Whether you are attracted by the world of rare plants, sustainable gardening, or simply want an inspiring break, Botanica Expo is guaranteed to have something special in store for you!

Flower Car Parade and Old Timer Exhibition

Debrecen’s famous flower car compositions are back again this year – not only as part of the parade, but also in the form of a special outdoor exhibition on the afternoon of August 20 at the northern event area of Nagyerdei Stadium. The detailed, fragrant flower installations push the boundaries of creativity, craftsmanship and visual design – each composition is a story dressed in flowers.

In addition to the flower floats, old-timers, cars, classic motorcycles, and bicycles evoke a nostalgic atmosphere, adding a new dimension to the experience. The mood is further enhanced by music and dance performances and a true carnival atmosphere that captivates all ages.

Let yourself be enchanted by the sight of flowers, old-time vehicles, and the lively atmosphere of the festival—this experience is sure to be unforgettable!

Garcia will be hosting the afternoon!

Carnival Fiesta

If you want to end the Carnival Week with a bang, here’s your chance! On August 20, from dusk until midnight, we invite you to an authentic fiesta at the northern event venue of Nagyerdei Stadium, which will be a celebration of dance and movement. At 7 p.m., Garcia will pull up to the square and kick off the atmosphere and the programs!

Carnival Fiesta program:

7:00 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. Harmónia–Dance Stylers

7:25 p.m. – 7:40 p.m. Turkish group: Bragi Culture Art Sports Club

7:40 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Happy-Time Dance School

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Yulaysi Miranda

21:00 – 22:00 Summer Show with DJ Spencer

22:00 – 23:00 DJ Salazar and Carnival Dance Battle with members of the Red Stars Dance Crew and Harmónia-Dance Stylers in Step Up style; closing with Balancé’s exhilarating Latin production

11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Diamond Fitness Sports Association

11:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Batala Mundo

Light painting

The most magical evenings of the Debrecen Flower Carnival are coming between August 16 and 20!

As night falls, Debrecen’s city center is transformed into a magical light show: from Kossuth Square to the Csonka Church, buildings come to life and spectacular, moving light compositions unfold on their facades. All this is accompanied by atmospheric music to make the spectacle a truly memorable experience. This is more than just light painting – it is the heart of the Carnival!

Every evening from 8:30 p.m. to midnight between August 16 and 20, 2025.

Dressed in light:

Kossuth Square

Dósa nádor Square

Szent István Park

Truncated Church

Night Ride

Have you ever seen thousands of Debrecen residents riding their bicycles decorated with lights, pedaling through the city center to lively music? If not, it’s time to join us this year! If so, it’s time to join us again this year!

One of the most atmospheric events of Carnival Week, Night Ride promotes green transportation and will be back this year with a new route, even more spectacular, even louder, and, if possible, with even more participants to add color to the Flower Carnival.

On this evening, the city center of Debrecen will once again be bathed in light as thousands of cyclists ride through the streets on their bikes decorated with a wide variety of lights and flowers. The evening, filled with lights, flowers, and good vibes, is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Date: August 17, 2025

Meeting place: Kossuth Square, in front of the Great Church (access from Hatvan Street)

Starting point: In front of the Great Church

Starting time: 8:00 p.m.

Route: Kossuth Square – Kálvin Square – Péterfia Street – Simonyi Road – Pallagi Road – Pope John Paul II Square (next to the Mist Theater)

Program:

7:30 p.m. – Gathering

7:30–7:50 p.m. – Concert by Csaba Vastag

7:50–8:00 p.m. – Cyclists line up

8:00 p.m. – Parade

From 8:15 p.m. – Arrival at Pope John Paul II Square

8:30-8:45 p.m. – Sport Club “Ritmika” (Bulgaria)

Carnival fun run

The Debrecen Flower Carnival parade kicks off this year with the most colorful run of the year on the morning of August 20.

Runners will start from Baltazár Dezső Square – but not just any old way! After a joint countdown, colorful powder will fly into the air, and then the fun run will start from under a huge colorful cloud. The 2.6-kilometer route follows the carnival route all the way to Egyetem Square, where spectators will cheer on the runners along the way. Fun, health, and sports with a colorful start: that’s the carnival fun run!

Date: August 20, 2025

Start location: Baltazár Dezső Square

Route: Baltazár Dezső Square – Déri Square – Bethlen Street – Egyetem Boulevard – Egyetem Square

Finish: Egyetem Square

Program:

6:45 – 7:30 On-site registration

7:30 Joint warm-up

7:45 Start

Nagyerdei Beer Garden | Beer by Lake

During Carnival Week, between August 15 and 20, the Nagyerdei Beer Garden | Beer by Lake will open its doors again this year, offering visitors exciting domestic craft beers, a varied international beer selection, and a carefree relaxation experience!

The unique natural environment surrounding Lake Békás and the special atmosphere of Nagyerdei Park set the mood for the event. This nationally significant beer and food event features numerous well-known performers and food bloggers, ensuring a quality experience and great entertainment. Guests can take part in themed walks, where they can learn about different beers, breweries, flavors, and exciting customs related to beer making. The event also features musical performances and community games (e.g., beer pong, quizzes), which together ensure a carefree and relaxing experience. Domestic craft breweries have joined the international malt selection at the invitation of Nagyerdei Sörkert | Beer by Lake, which is why – and due to the increase in visitor numbers – the size of the venue has doubled in recent years. The beer garden is becoming more popular every year and is a regional and national tourist attraction.

