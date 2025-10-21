Autumn adventures at the Agóra: family programs, experiments and a new robotics club

During the autumn break, Agóra welcomes families with extended opening hours and special programs.

Through its experimental demonstrations and educational activities, visitors can discover why deciduous trees shed their leaves, how lightning is formed, whether bats really get tangled in hair, and how the pumpkin lantern became the symbol of Halloween. Throughout the break, Agóra’s planetarium will be open, offering full-dome films and astronomy lectures, and of course, more than 60 interactive games in the Interactive Space will also be available to try.

In observance of the autumn break, the experience center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between October 22 and October 31, 2025. However, Agóra will be closed on Saturday, November 1, and Sunday, November 2.

Detailed program information is available on Agóra’s website.

After the autumn break, a robotics club titled Code and Build! will launch at Agóra for children of different ages. In these playful sessions, kids can learn the basics of programming and engineering thinking using LEGO® Spike Prime sets. Through exciting missions, they can build functioning robots and learn to control them through real teamwork.

The six-session course will start in the first week of November, following the same theme for two different age groups.

More information and registration are available through Agóra’s website.