Live music and holiday concerts in Debrecen this weekend: goth, rock, and festive performances

This weekend, Debrecen comes alive with an exciting mix of live music and festive holiday events for all ages. From gothic, dark wave, and post-punk vibes to rock, alternative, and world music performances, the city offers something for every music lover. Visitors can also enjoy enchanting Christmas concerts, interactive advent programs, and special holiday experiences that bring the spirit of the season to life. Whether you’re in the mood for energetic club shows or cozy, candlelit classical melodies, Debrecen has your weekend plans covered.
Dis is Debrecen x Malter – Goth / Dark Wave / Post Punk Evening
Date & Venue:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Doors: 19:00 | Start: 19:30
Baross16, Debrecen
Performers:
-
Barking Babies – dark music from Budapest
-
Lakótelep – melancholic duo from Debrecen
-
Post Analog Disorder – somber dance music from Berettyóújfalu
-
Liminal Maze – heart-wrenching melodies from Debrecen
Entry Fee: 2,000 HUF (on-site, cash)
More info about the event [here].
Zaporozsec x Blansch – Concert at Nagyerdei Víztorony
Date & Venue:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Doors: 19:00 | Blansch: 20:00 | Zaporozsec: 21:00
Nagyerdei Víztorony, Debrecen
Details:
Celebrate Zaporozsec’s 20th anniversary with the best songs from their year-end club tour live!
Music Style: rock, alternative, lamour toujourst, and new songs
Tickets:
-
Early bird: 4,100 HUF
-
Regular: 4,800 HUF
-
On-site: 5,800 HUF
More info [here].
VAN & Árnyéknyúl – Concert at Stage Underground Music Club
Date & Venue:
Friday, December 12, 2025
Doors: 19:00 | Árnyéknyúl: 20:00 | VAN: 21:30
Stage Underground Music Club, Debrecen
Details:
-
VAN album launch: “Van úgy” performed live in full force
-
Árnyéknyúl opens the concert with a preview of their upcoming new material
-
Music Style: psychedelic folk-rock, alternative rock, world music, fusion elements
Tickets: On-site 3,000 HUF | Pre-sale 2,500 HUF
More info [here].
NOVA PROSPECT x PHRENIA x HERE WE ARE – Concert at Nagyerdei Víztorony
Get ready for an energetic evening full of music!
Date & Venue:
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Nagyerdei Víztorony, Debrecen
Details:
-
Performers: NOVA PROSPECT, PHRENIA, HERE WE ARE, and more
-
Duration: approx. 4 hours 30 minutes
Tickets: campusjegy.hu
More info on Facebook.
Holiday Concert with Guitarist Bence Szigeti
Let the most beautiful Christmas melodies and the warmth of thousands of candles enchant your evening!
Date & Venue:
December 12, 2025
Kodály Zoltán Secondary School of Music and Conservatory – AMI, Debrecen
Program Highlights:
-
Classical holiday pieces: Vivaldi “Four Seasons – Winter,” Bach “Ave Maria” and “Jesus Remains My Joy” chorale
-
Paganini’s 24th Caprice with fiery winter rhythms
-
Christmas hymns: O Holy Night and The First Noel
-
Fairy-tale experience with The Nutcracker’s adventurous melodies
-
Thousands of candles enhancing the festive atmosphere
Tickets: Purchase in person at Tourinform Debrecen, Piac u. 20
More info [here].
Holiday Advent Program on Batthyány Street
Shops on Batthyány Street and OTT-HOME International Meeting Point organize a festive Christmas program for all ages.
Program (December 12, 2025):
-
16:30–16:35: Singing performance by Debrecen German Primary School, class 3a
-
16:35–16:55: Fülöpi nativity play
-
16:55–17:20: Performance by ISD students
-
17:20–17:25: Dance by Happy Time Dance School
-
17:25–18:10: Winter performance by Aquamanó
-
18:10–18:30: Italian Christmas songs and hits by Luca Balduccio
This year, visitors can also enjoy an interactive advent calendar number search and advent geocaching.
Venue: Batthyány Street, Debrecen
Participation: Free
Facebook event available.
Neonhal and Gedeon Reflects Concert
Neonhal performs for the last time with the full lineup, presenting their album Szétszakít és összerak, released on December 13. Expect a lively Christ N’ Roll vibe; the album is available on a pendrive at the venue.
Guest: Gedeon Reflects – acoustic, lyrical songs with elements of alternative rock, prog, and metal; latest album: Előtted Áll
Date: December 13, 2025
Venue: Stage Underground Music Club
Entry: Free (donations welcome at the bar)
Facebook event available.