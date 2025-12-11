Live music and holiday concerts in Debrecen this weekend: goth, rock, and festive performances

This weekend, Debrecen comes alive with an exciting mix of live music and festive holiday events for all ages. From gothic, dark wave, and post-punk vibes to rock, alternative, and world music performances, the city offers something for every music lover. Visitors can also enjoy enchanting Christmas concerts, interactive advent programs, and special holiday experiences that bring the spirit of the season to life. Whether you’re in the mood for energetic club shows or cozy, candlelit classical melodies, Debrecen has your weekend plans covered.

Dis is Debrecen x Malter – Goth / Dark Wave / Post Punk Evening

Date & Venue:

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Doors: 19:00 | Start: 19:30

Baross16, Debrecen

Performers:

Barking Babies – dark music from Budapest

Lakótelep – melancholic duo from Debrecen

Post Analog Disorder – somber dance music from Berettyóújfalu

Liminal Maze – heart-wrenching melodies from Debrecen

Entry Fee: 2,000 HUF (on-site, cash)

Entry Fee: 2,000 HUF (on-site, cash)

Zaporozsec x Blansch – Concert at Nagyerdei Víztorony

Date & Venue:

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Doors: 19:00 | Blansch: 20:00 | Zaporozsec: 21:00

Nagyerdei Víztorony, Debrecen

Details:

Celebrate Zaporozsec’s 20th anniversary with the best songs from their year-end club tour live!

Music Style: rock, alternative, lamour toujourst, and new songs

Tickets:

Early bird: 4,100 HUF

Regular: 4,800 HUF

On-site: 5,800 HUF

More info [here].

VAN & Árnyéknyúl – Concert at Stage Underground Music Club

Date & Venue:

Friday, December 12, 2025

Doors: 19:00 | Árnyéknyúl: 20:00 | VAN: 21:30

Stage Underground Music Club, Debrecen

Details:

VAN album launch: “Van úgy” performed live in full force

Árnyéknyúl opens the concert with a preview of their upcoming new material

Music Style: psychedelic folk-rock, alternative rock, world music, fusion elements

Tickets: On-site 3,000 HUF | Pre-sale 2,500 HUF

More info [here].

NOVA PROSPECT x PHRENIA x HERE WE ARE – Concert at Nagyerdei Víztorony

Get ready for an energetic evening full of music!

Date & Venue:

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Nagyerdei Víztorony, Debrecen

Details:

Performers: NOVA PROSPECT, PHRENIA, HERE WE ARE, and more

Duration: approx. 4 hours 30 minutes

Tickets: campusjegy.hu

More info on Facebook.

Holiday Concert with Guitarist Bence Szigeti

Let the most beautiful Christmas melodies and the warmth of thousands of candles enchant your evening!

Date & Venue:

December 12, 2025

Kodály Zoltán Secondary School of Music and Conservatory – AMI, Debrecen

Program Highlights:

Classical holiday pieces: Vivaldi “Four Seasons – Winter,” Bach “Ave Maria” and “Jesus Remains My Joy” chorale

Paganini’s 24th Caprice with fiery winter rhythms

Christmas hymns: O Holy Night and The First Noel

Fairy-tale experience with The Nutcracker’s adventurous melodies

Thousands of candles enhancing the festive atmosphere

Tickets: Purchase in person at Tourinform Debrecen, Piac u. 20

More info [here].

Holiday Advent Program on Batthyány Street

Shops on Batthyány Street and OTT-HOME International Meeting Point organize a festive Christmas program for all ages.

Program (December 12, 2025):

16:30–16:35: Singing performance by Debrecen German Primary School, class 3a

16:35–16:55: Fülöpi nativity play

16:55–17:20: Performance by ISD students

17:20–17:25: Dance by Happy Time Dance School

17:25–18:10: Winter performance by Aquamanó

18:10–18:30: Italian Christmas songs and hits by Luca Balduccio

This year, visitors can also enjoy an interactive advent calendar number search and advent geocaching.

Venue: Batthyány Street, Debrecen

Participation: Free

Facebook event available.

Neonhal and Gedeon Reflects Concert

Neonhal performs for the last time with the full lineup, presenting their album Szétszakít és összerak, released on December 13. Expect a lively Christ N’ Roll vibe; the album is available on a pendrive at the venue.

Guest: Gedeon Reflects – acoustic, lyrical songs with elements of alternative rock, prog, and metal; latest album: Előtted Áll

Date: December 13, 2025

Venue: Stage Underground Music Club

Entry: Free (donations welcome at the bar)

Facebook event available.