The Tokaj InterCity trains running between Budapest–Miskolc–Nyíregyháza–Debrecen–Budapest are expected to be delayed by 20–50 minutes

Despite the overnight snowfall, train services have resumed, but switch problems on several lines caused delays during the morning commute. Scheduled operations are expected to return to normal by Wednesday afternoon, the Hungarian State Railways (MÁV) reported.

According to the railway company’s latest update, most InterCity trains operating in Transdanubia are running on schedule. However, longer travel times should be expected in the eastern part of the country and on the main line through Győr.

The Tokaj InterCity trains running between Budapest–Miskolc–Nyíregyháza–Debrecen–Budapest are expected to have delays of 20–50 minutes. On the Napfény InterCity between Budapest and Szeged, a switch has been repaired.

Long-distance trains between Budapest and Győr may experience delays of 10–50 minutes. Some trains are waiting longer at certain stations because switch problems in Budaörs are slowing traffic. On the Lajosmizse line, previous switch problems have been resolved, and regular service is expected to be restored by the afternoon.

MÁV also noted that S71 trains are currently running only between Vác and Rákospalota-Újpest. Passengers can reach Nyugati Railway Station using S70 and G70 trains, as well as tram lines 12 and 14 and the M3 metro, with railway tickets valid on these services. G71 trains are not running. Switch problems at Újszász are causing delays, so trains on the Budapest–Újszász–Szolnok, Hatvan–Szolnok, and Vámosgyörk–Szolnok routes may experience longer travel times.

On the Komárom–Esztergom railway line, trains are not operating; passengers can use parallel bus services instead, which accept train tickets.

On the North Balaton line, between Székesfehérvár and Balatonfüred, longer travel times are expected due to switch problems in Balatonfűzfő.

MÁV also reported that switches have been repaired, so no significant delays are expected for passenger trains departing from Debrecen and Nyíregyháza. Faulty train sets have been removed, and service has resumed between Telekgerendás and Csorvás.

(MTI)