Debrecen’s 2026 budget plan completed: focus on safety, development and well-being

The 2026 budget of Debrecen is described as a budget of safety, development and well-being, fully aligned with the Debrecen2030 urban development strategy adopted in 2020 by the city council and the government, the municipality announced.

According to the statement, after the challenges of recent years, 2026 will be the year of “economic growth and city-building.” The budget reflects the city’s commitment to economic development, environmental protection, the improvement of educational institutions, and enhancing quality of life. The planned investments and developments will shape not only Debrecen’s future but that of the entire region. Mayor Papp László will submit the “budget of safety, development and well-being” to the city council on February 26.

The 2026 budget places special emphasis on transport development, infrastructure upgrades, institutional improvements and economic development. Significant funds are also allocated to green space developments, community programs, cultural projects and healthcare, ensuring the well-being and safety of the city’s residents.

Key figures of the 2026 budget

Total balance sheet: HUF 304.3 billion

Local tax revenues: HUF 48.3 billion

City operations expenditure: HUF 8.9 billion

Green space expenditure: HUF 5.9 billion

Total investments: HUF 135.9 billion Residential district developments: HUF 6.09 billion Other city investments: HUF 129.9 billion



The city does not plan to take out loans in 2026. General reserves amount to HUF 100 million, while HUF 148.5 million is allocated to earmarked reserves.

Thanks to “the successful economic development of recent years,” local business tax revenue will reach a record HUF 41.5 billion. Compared to last year, the municipality expects growth in several areas.

Building tax revenue is projected at HUF 6.6 billion, tourism tax revenue at HUF 205 million, and capital revenue from property sales at HUF 7 billion.

Main operating expenditures

Institutional budget: HUF 58.6 billion

Wage increases: HUF 4.2 billion (HUF 1.3 billion from own resources)

Public catering: HUF 7.5 billion (HUF 2.3 billion from own resources)

Total city-level wage bill with contributions (2026): HUF 38 billion

Green space and city maintenance funding: HUF 14.8 billion (HUF 9.5 billion from own resources)

KER financing: HUF 530 million

Public transport financing: HUF 8.45 billion (HUF 3.45 billion from own resources)

Culture financing: HUF 14.2 billion (HUF 7.1 billion from own resources)

Sports financing: HUF 2.2 billion

Successful programs launched in 2024 will continue, including:

Panel Program: HUF 500 million

Built Heritage Protection Program: HUF 220 million

Főnix Housing Program: HUF 200 million

Institutions can calculate with a total budget of HUF 58.6 billion, including social and child welfare institutions, kindergartens, cultural institutions, sports expenditures and other nonprofit companies.

The foundations of Debrecen’s future: safety, development and well-being

The key concepts of the budget also define its strategic directions:

Transport and urban water utility development

Environmental protection and sustainability

Social care policy and support for young people and families

SAFETY

Residents’ safety will be enhanced through the operation of the Environmental Monitoring System, the establishment of a traffic control unit within the City Management Center, installation of surveillance and traffic monitoring cameras, expansion of the public lighting network, smart pedestrian crossings and speed camera installations. A total of HUF 2.12 billion is allocated for these purposes.

DEVELOPMENT

Development will be ensured through improvements in transport, institutions, the economy and water utilities, with a total allocation of HUF 107.9 billion.

Transport development

In 2026, the city will spend HUF 9.25 billion on transport development.

Major projects include:

Large-scale asphalt resurfacing at 31 locations (HUF 2.37 billion)

Residential road construction at 12 locations (HUF 2.1 billion)

Sidewalk and stairway renovation program (HUF 340 million)

Plans also include airport development, expansion of key roads and junctions, and preparations for major state infrastructure projects such as bypass roads and four-lane upgrades of national highways.

Water utility developments

In 2026, Debrecen will carry out comprehensive water infrastructure developments, including construction of a technological wastewater treatment plant, upgrades to existing facilities, development of greywater systems and modernization of sewer networks. A total of HUF 61.48 billion is available for water utility development.

Institutional development

City-funded projects include further renovation of the Pallag Road Elderly Home, renovation of the Nagymacs medical clinic, accessibility upgrades to medical offices, and the first phase of the renovation of the Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble building. HUF 1.72 billion is allocated for institutional development.

Economic development

Development of industrial areas – the Northwestern and Southern Economic Zones – will continue, including utility and power grid upgrades, road network planning and implementation, as well as tree planting and green buffer zones. The city will spend HUF 57.75 billion on economic development.

WELL-BEING

Under the Caring Debrecen program, welfare and green space developments will continue, including tree planting, modernization of schoolyards, upgrades of playgrounds, outdoor gyms and sports fields, and welfare investments within the Civaqua program. Environmental improvements at Bem Square will also begin. The city allocates HUF 16.78 billion to welfare measures.

Thanks to the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI), health screening programs and the “Move, Debrecen!” initiative – which has already engaged more than 280,000 participants – will continue.

Cultural development

With a total allocation of HUF 3.7 billion (including multi-year funding), the city will launch the creation of a light music cultural center, begin the first phase of renovations at MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts, the Apollo Cinema’s main hall and the Kölcsey Center, and prepare design tenders for the renovation of Víg Cinema and Bartók Hall.

Following the mayor’s presentation, deputy mayors will present detailed aspects of the draft budget related to their respective areas in the coming days.