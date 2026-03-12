English Stand-Up Comedy Night returns to Debrecen

An English-language stand-up comedy night will take place in Debrecen on March 13, bringing international humor and a lively atmosphere to the city. The event will be held at the MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts, where audiences can enjoy performances by several comedians from the international stand-up scene.

The show, organized by Hot Paprika Comedy in cooperation with the MODEM art center, will start at 7:30 p.m. at the venue on Hunyadi János Street. The program aims to bring English-language comedy back to Debrecen and provide entertainment for both local residents and international students living in the city.

The evening will feature a lineup of comedians including Kinga Korányi, Tauseef Parvez, Boaz Helmle, and Rupert Slade, who will present their stand-up routines in English.

In addition to the scheduled performances, the event will also include an open mic opportunity for anyone interested in trying stand-up comedy. Organizers encourage aspiring comedians in Debrecen to sign up and test their skills in front of a live audience.

Tickets for the comedy night are available online, with student tickets priced at 1,750 forints and adult tickets at 3,000 forints. The organizers say the event is intended to provide a relaxed and entertaining evening for those looking to enjoy English-language comedy in Debrecen.