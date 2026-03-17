A student from Debrecen has won a competition announced for university and college students

The top three winners and two special prize recipients of the competition titled “Hungary and the Central European Region in the European Union, the European Union in the World” received their awards in the Parliament.

At the award ceremony held on Monday, János Bóka, Minister for European Union Affairs, emphasized in his speech that the very topic of the call reflects how the Parliament, the government, and the Hungarian representation of the European Commission all consider it important to approach our political environment consciously.

He stated that Hungary must consciously shape its place within the European Union, recognizing that in doing so it also shapes the Union itself. At the same time, the EU must consciously define its role in the world, as it thereby shapes global developments as well.

He stressed that neither our political environment nor our place within it is predetermined; rather, it is our responsibility to relate to it consciously and our opportunity to shape it according to our capabilities. “Our fate is in our own hands—do not let anyone convince you otherwise,” he said.

He also noted that, according to the jury, compared to previous years more submissions were likely created using ChatGPT or similar programs, suggesting that some applicants were motivated primarily by the prize money, while for others recognition remained the main incentive.

Bóka encouraged the awardees to be bold, noting that their presence at the ceremony proves they do not shy away from challenges and possess exceptional talent, creativity, and intellectual energy. He described the task of critically examining human-made systems—cutting through communication layers, institutional frameworks, and underlying myths—as one of the greatest intellectual challenges.

He argued that the European Union itself is such a human construct, surrounded by communication layers, institutional complexity, and built upon certain narratives. According to him, the awardees are already capable of critically engaging with these aspects, and, if they have the courage, they may even begin to question the “myths” of the EU.

He added that these narratives strongly shape the current debate on the EU’s present and future, and that meaningful discussion requires a more critical and conscious approach to them. In his closing remarks, he suggested that such an approach could transform the debate about the EU’s future into a more genuine political discourse.

Gábor Zupkó, head of the European Commission Representation in Hungary, highlighted that the EU, as a peace project, aims to ensure Europe’s long-term peace, political stability, and economic prosperity. He noted that the challenges of the 21st century require increasingly close cooperation to maintain Europe’s global influence, while also stressing the importance of balancing shared and national competences.

Krisztián Kovács, Director of Foreign Affairs at the Office of the National Assembly, recalled that when the competition was first launched more than thirty years ago, Hungary was still preparing for EU accession, whereas today it has already completed two successful EU Council presidencies.

He also stated that the first-place winner receives one million forints, the second-place winner 700,000 forints, and the third-place winner 500,000 forints, while the two special prize winners receive 400,000 forints each.