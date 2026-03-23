Debrecen main railway station has undergone significant safety and accessibility renovations

Debrecen is set to transform its main railway station and surrounding area, with plans to modernize the pedestrian underpass and enhance safety, officials announced during a press conference on March 20, 2026.

Mayor László Papp highlighted the city’s ongoing efforts to develop a dynamic public transportation system over the past decade, including the launch of the Line 2 tram, a complete bus fleet renewal, and the introduction of an integrated fare system. He stressed that these initiatives have improved both service quality and affordability for passengers.

The mayor also emphasized the importance of suburban railway development, noting that the fully renovated line between Debrecen and Balmazújváros recently resumed service, with electrification planned by May. Additionally, upgrades to the Debrecen–Nyíregyháza and Debrecen–Budapest lines will allow trains to operate at speeds up to 160 km/h, potentially by the end of the year.

Within the station area, significant infrastructure works are already underway. Water utility reconstruction is taking place on Erzsébet Street, and traffic systems around the station are being reviewed for more efficient movement. The pedestrian underpass, over 50 years old and suffering structural corrosion, will be completely rebuilt to provide a safer, more comfortable, and modern passage for commuters. The project will include lifts and raised platforms to ensure full accessibility, with design work scheduled for 2026 and construction in 2027.

Safety improvements extend beyond infrastructure. Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa reported that Debrecen currently uses 350 public surveillance cameras and will install eight additional cameras around the station within a month. Deputy Mayor Diána Széles added that landscaping around the station and nearby residential areas will be refreshed, replacing shrubs with flowers to create a more welcoming environment for residents and visitors.

MÁV Group CEO Zsolt Hegyi emphasized the importance of making public transport in a rapidly growing city like Debrecen more attractive and convenient. Revenues from the sale of the minimally used Piac Street office building will be reinvested exclusively in local transportation development, including the full accessibility upgrades at the station.

The station building itself, constructed in 1961, also requires modernization. Officials plan to involve private investment to enhance commercial opportunities while maintaining its public transport function and providing 21st-century services for passengers.

The renovation of Debrecen’s main railway station aims to create a safer, more modern, and fully accessible transportation hub, improving the city’s image and experience for both commuters and tourists.