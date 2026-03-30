A Debrecen charity provides monthly meals to many people in need, supported by donations and local volunteers

The “Unwanted Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association” once again invited socially marginalized residents of Debrecen to a gathering on the last Sunday of the month.

For 15 years, on every last Sunday of the month, the civil organization has been helping those for whom even a single meal can mean “life.” Since its founding, the organization has not received a single cent of public funding; it operates from modest donations, 1% tax contributions, and the members’ own support.

Statement from the association:

It is not our role to judge why someone stands in line. Anyone who does surely has a good reason. There is no left-wing or right-wing hunger—only hungry Hungarian people, unfortunately many of them. We try to help in our own modest way. We know this is just a drop in the ocean, but we believe that many small drops may one day become a sea.

Two weeks before the elections, we do not want to go into detail about the possible causes. We want to avoid giving the impression that we are mixing daily politics with charity, even though we know that in our country, anything can become political.

What do we find important to say? Despite the rain, many people came today, and all 150 portions of hot food were distributed. In preparation for Easter, children also received sweets and Easter eggs.

It is hard to say anything new, as poverty is part of everyday life in this country and in this city. It is present, and the number of people in need is not decreasing—in fact, it is steadily increasing. Not a little, but significantly.

We do not wish to dig deeper into the causes; others are more qualified for that. We “only” see that more and more people are slipping to the margins of society, into such deep hardship that they have no chance of getting out on their own. The social safety net has long disappeared, and in our country, the attitude prevails that “if someone is poor, they deserve it.”

Many elderly pensioners stood in line. By the end of the month, most of them have run out of money, and for them, a “Sunday feast” is often unknown.

Each time, we are saddened to see many families with children in line. Children who are not to blame for being born into poverty. Most of their lives are already predetermined. In today’s Hungary, they have little chance of having a better life than their parents.

Fortunately, we also encounter the better side of Debrecen every time. We sincerely thank the local couple who again brought homemade pizza to Petőfi Square. We also bow our heads to the retired lady who has been bringing chocolate and sweets for children for years. Special thanks to the Szováti Kemencés Bakery in Hajdúszoboszló for their help—their pastries are rare treats for our guests. We are grateful to Magdi and Kati for their homemade muffins, enjoyed by both young and old. We also thank the lady who brought Easter sweets for the children.

In our region, thousands are waiting for a helping hand and kind words, hoping for a life worthy of human dignity. We invite everyone who would like to help, either with their work or financial support.

The association will next welcome guests with a warm meal on April 26, 2026.

We ask for your support for a good and noble cause. Those who wish to help can call: +36 30 9841 963.

Bank transfer details:

Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

Polgári Bank ZRT: 61200261-11059802

Reference: food distribution, 2026

More information is available at the same phone number.

Those who can are encouraged to support the association with 1% of their taxes.

Tax number: 18994766-1-09

We believe that more and more people in Debrecen will open their hearts and support the association’s work. We are convinced that kindness and love are needed in our country now more than ever. Hatred and exclusion lead nowhere.