Wizz Air launches flights to Larnaca from Debrecen, expanding its summer routes

After the winter break, Wizz Air has resumed its seasonal flights between Debrecen and Larnaca, Cyprus. The airline operates the route twice a week, with the last flight scheduled for October 24, after which the service will again pause for the winter season.

The connection to Cyprus was first launched in 2018 as a seasonal route, later becoming year-round before reverting back to a spring-to-autumn schedule from 2025. The island remains a popular destination, especially in spring when its landscapes are green and blooming, while summers are known for high temperatures and minimal rainfall. With around 341 sunny days per year, Cyprus offers reliable weather for travelers seeking sunshine.

In addition to Larnaca, Debrecen Airport continues to expand its range of destinations. Passengers can currently fly to London with Wizz Air and to Munich with Lufthansa, with further developments planned in the coming months.

Starting April 5, flights to London will increase from three to four per week. From May 2, Wizz Air will relaunch its Eindhoven route with twice-weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The Istanbul connection will resume on July 1, operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, flights to Varna, one of Bulgaria’s most popular seaside resorts, will begin on June 16, running three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The potential restart of the Debrecen–Tel Aviv route has been postponed until autumn due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

(dehir.hu)