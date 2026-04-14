Bus 39 is operating on a diversion route due to public works

Local News
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Utility construction works on the Szepesi access road are ongoing, therefore bus line 39 will continue to operate on a diversion route in both directions until Sunday, 3 May 2026, until the end of service.

During the works, the route will run via Szoboszlói Road – István Road – Vértesi Road – Waste Management Plant Road – Sárga Dűlő. As a result, bus 39 will not serve the Szováti Junction stop in either direction.

In addition, the 39X service departing daily at 22:40 from Nagyállomás will terminate at Ohat Street stop instead of continuing to Szováti Junction.

(DKV)

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