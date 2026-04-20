Wizz Air will restore the popular Debrecen-Eindhoven route from May 2

A long-anticipated scheduled flight is returning to the Debrecen International Airport, as Wizz Air is set to restart its Debrecen–Eindhoven service next week.

From May 2, flights will once again operate between Debrecen and Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands, with departures twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The route is operated by Wizz Air, marking the return of a previously popular connection for both business and leisure travelers.

The reinstated service is expected to improve international accessibility for eastern Hungary, offering convenient travel options to one of the Netherlands’ key economic and cultural hubs.