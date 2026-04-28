The popular pizzeria in Debrecen has closed, and an Asian restaurant is opening in its place

A well-known pizza restaurant in downtown Debrecen, Pizza Kávé Világbéke (Pizza, Coffee, World Peace), has permanently closed, its operators announced on social media.

In their statement, the owners said they are saying goodbye to the venue for good, closing a meaningful and experience-filled chapter. They noted that the restaurant was not only a place to eat, but also represented a certain philosophy and mindset.

“It was a wonderful period, full of experiences, and we are happy that so many of you got to know here what the concept of “peace” means to us,” they wrote, thanking all guests who visited the restaurant, as well as the staff who contributed to its story.

However, the closure does not mark the end of the brand entirely. Future plans include new projects, such as opening a long-planned bakery in Encs and additional developments in Miskolc.

The Debrecen location will not remain empty for long. A new restaurant with a completely different concept is set to open soon, focusing on Asian cuisine and targeting fans of Eastern flavors in the city center.