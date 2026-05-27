Hajdú-Bihar ambulance workers honoured for outstanding service and lifesaving work

On the occasion of Emergency Medical Services Day, 80 ambulance workers from Hajdú-Bihar County received recognition for their outstanding professional work. At a ceremony held in the ceremonial hall of the Debrecen Reformed College, Dr. Éva Preisz was given a special award for her more than 50 years of service in emergency patient care.

Ferenc Korcsmáros, regional director of the National Ambulance Service, said that last year in Hajdú-Bihar, 81,000 rescue tasks were carried out, ambulance vehicles travelled more than 3.5 million kilometres, and 39,000 people were treated within the on-call system. He added that developments worth nearly 500 million forints have been implemented at ambulance stations in the county.

Deputy Mayor Diána Széles stated that there are currently 53 life-saving points operating in the county equipped with defibrillators and trained staff, and efforts are underway to further expand the network. The goal is for as many people as possible to learn the basics of life-saving.

“An entire generation must grow up with a change in mindset” – Ferenc Korcsmáros to Debreceni Nap

Ferenc Korcsmáros told Debreceni Nap that the past nine years have been extremely difficult for the National Ambulance Service and the Hungarian healthcare system, as the introduction of the new on-call system coincided with the pandemic. Hajdú-Bihar was the first county to fully transition to the new structure, which required significant adaptation from paramedics, healthcare workers, and the public.

The regional director also spoke about the role of rescue points, explaining that these are outposted units placed in hard-to-reach or high-traffic areas to ensure faster response times. Based on recent experience, the system has proven successful, and similar stations have been established in several locations in Hajdú-Bihar and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties.

He also emphasized the importance of first aid education, stating that a significant shift in health awareness is needed. More training programs, school initiatives, and free first aid courses are being launched, as a generation must grow up with these skills becoming part of everyday life.

The most common emergency calls continue to be traffic accidents and cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, while in summer heat-related cases and child accidents also increase.

Korcsmáros also spoke about the National Ambulance Service’s new video call system, which allows dispatchers to see the scene through a smartphone camera. This can provide crucial assistance in resuscitation, accidents, or even cases involving choking infants. He noted that the system is considered innovative even on an international level.

List of awarded paramedics

Director General’s Certificate of Recognition

Dr. Éva Preisz – 50 years of service

Loyalty Awards

10 years:

Dr. Réka Judit Szaniszló – physician specialist

Ádám Szabó – ambulance technician

Ferenc Szabó – ambulance driver

Zoltán Szabó – ambulance driver

Ildikó Szeifert – administrator

Sándor Varga – ambulance technician

15 years:

Szilvia Hegedűs – dispatch operator

András László Boros Jr. – certified nurse / paramedic

Katalin Molnár-Czeglédi – rescue leader

Lajos Ludvikovics Oláh – ambulance nurse

Pál Pinkovai – ambulance driver

Andrea Szabó – paramedic

20 years:

Dr. Gábor Nagy – physician specialist

Karolina Fábián – paramedic

Zoltán Faragó – ambulance technician

István János Péter Kónya – regional on-call lead paramedic

István János Kulcsár – dispatch operator

Sándor Moravecz – ambulance technician

Tímea Rózsás – paramedic

25 years:

Zoltán Bacsó – ambulance technician

Kálmán Farkas – ambulance nurse

Ferenc Fónyad – ambulance driver

Mihály Hosszú – ambulance driver

Krisztián István Nagy – ambulance technician

Sándor Szabó – ambulance technician

János Lajos Szarka – ambulance nurse

Péter Szilágyi – ambulance technician

Zoltán Vajna – ambulance driver

30 years:

Gyula Papp – ambulance nurse

István Petrus – ambulance nurse

35 years:

Imre Kocsis – ambulance nurse

János Kozma – dispatch operator

40 years:

Imre Dombi – ambulance nurse

Gábor Soltész – ambulance nurse

Tibor Tóth – ambulance nurse

45 years:

Zsolt Kovács – certified nurse / paramedic

Accident-Free Driving Recognition

Sándor Moravecz – 258,553 km (ambulance technician)

Sándor Szabó – 257,993 km (ambulance technician)

László Mándoki – 505,344 km (driver)

Special Titles

Dóra Árgyelán – dispatch operator

Zsolt Kanyó – ambulance driver

Annamária Létai-Bartha – rescue leader

Imre Tiba – ambulance nurse

Sándor Varga – ambulance technician

Service Recognition

Kálmán Farkas – ambulance nurse (25 years of service)

Regional Director’s Commendations

Miklós Béres – on-call site manager

Dr. Péter Bagdán – general practitioner

Dr. János Margitics – general practitioner

Dr. Miklós Eszterhai – general practitioner

Gyuláné Hajdú – on-call nurse

Eliza Juhász – paramedic

István Kmecz – station manager

Katalin Molnár-Czeglédi – paramedic

László Répási – rescue leader

Sándor Tanka – ambulance technician

József Zsiros – station manager

Additional Regional Director’s Awards