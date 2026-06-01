Discover Debrecen: Cultural, music and community events this June

International students, expats and visitors living in Debrecen will have plenty of opportunities to explore local culture, music, gastronomy and community life during the first half of June. Here are some of the most interesting events that may appeal to an international audience.

June 2

Crypto Tuesday – Bitcoin and Blockchain Explained (5:30 p.m., Méliusz Library)

Those interested in technology, digital currencies and innovation can attend an accessible introduction to Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

June 3

“The Writer Reads” – Conversation with poet and author Pál Sándor Attila (6 p.m., Déri Museum)

One of Hungary’s contemporary literary voices will be featured in a public discussion. Although the event will be held in Hungarian, literature enthusiasts may find it an interesting cultural experience.

June 5

Dream Night at Zoo Debrecen (6 p.m.)

Zoo Debrecen hosts its special evening event, offering visitors a unique atmosphere and family-friendly entertainment.

Őserő (Primal Force) – Season-closing concert of the Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra (7 p.m., Kölcsey Center)

Classical music lovers can enjoy the season finale of one of Debrecen’s leading cultural institutions.

June 5–7

57th Hortobágy Equestrian Days

One of Hungary’s best-known traditional events returns to nearby Hortobágy. Visitors can experience horse shows, Hungarian equestrian traditions, folk culture and the unique atmosphere of the Hortobágy National Park.

More information:

https://debreceniprogramok.com/hu/programok/57-hortobagyi-lovasnapok

Downtown Wine Festival

The Déri Square will once again host the Downtown Wine Festival, featuring Hungarian wineries, local gastronomy, concerts and cultural programs in the heart of the city.

More information:

https://www.programturizmus.hu/ajanlat-belvarosi-borunnep.html

June 6

Aquakids Animation Program (Aquaticum Strand)

Families with children can enjoy entertainment and activities throughout the day at one of Debrecen’s most popular leisure destinations.

Weekend Science: Poisonous Beauties (10:30 a.m., Agora Science Center)

A fascinating science presentation exploring dangerous yet beautiful species and natural phenomena.

Board Game Night (6 p.m., Józsa Community House)

An excellent opportunity to meet new people and enjoy social gaming in an informal environment.

“20 Stories, 20 Songs” Concert (7 p.m., VOKE Cultural Center)

A musical evening combining storytelling and live music.

Tróntörők Concert (8 p.m., DESz24)

Live music for those looking to discover local bands and Debrecen’s alternative cultural scene.

MR Kovács and His Band (Incognito Club)

One of the city’s popular live music venues hosts another evening of entertainment.

More information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/4440720332831405/

June 7

Season Finale of the Vojtina Puppet Theatre (10 a.m., Memorial Garden)

A family-oriented outdoor event celebrating the end of the theatre season.

June 8–30

New Garden Book Fair

Book lovers can browse thousands of second-hand and discounted books throughout the month.

More information:

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0q177cfPTrjuSm4UNP6VgavzADnczkeFbBGKmGMvT17qHoRytQpgTKyJuASowZio8l&id=100066992477827

June 11–14

Debrecen Book Week

One of the city’s most important literary events brings together authors, publishers and readers with book presentations, discussions and cultural programs.

More information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1554231452926062/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1246804997299254/1246805007299253/

June 12

Szüret Utcza Concert (Incognito Club)

Another live music evening for fans of local and Hungarian bands.

More information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2982280281965471/