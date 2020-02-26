Hungary’s Population Shrinks by 40,400 in 2019

The population of Hungary declined by 40,400 in 2019 as a result of 89,200 live births and 129,600 deaths during the year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Hungary’s population fell by 41,238 in 2018, when there were 89,807 live births and 131,045 deaths. According to the preliminary data, the number of live births increased by 8.2% in December 2019, while the number of deaths fell by 8.1% compared with the same month of 2018. The rate of population decline in December eased by 32% year on year. A regional breakdown shows that population figures declined in every county and region of the county last year. KSH noted that the estimated total fertility rate was 1.49%, the same as in 2018. There were 65,300 marriages conducted in 2019, about 28.5% more than in 2018. More couples tied the knot in 2019 than in any year since 1990. The estimated total population of the country, including the net effects of migration, was 9,769,000 at the end of 2019.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay