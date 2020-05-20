Visegrad leaders hold summit with Merkel

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Visegrad leaders hold summit with Merkel

Visegrad Group leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a videoconference summit focusing on the novel coronavirus crisis.

 

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the Czech Republic’s Andrej Babiš, Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Igor Matovič of Slovakia discussed with Merkel ways to repair the economic damage caused by the epidemic. They also agreed that Europe’s health-care services would have to be much better prepared to handle the second wave of the epidemic expected in the autumn. The next Visegrad summit will be held in the Czech Republic in early June.

 

MTI

