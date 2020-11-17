Harghita Council Head: Mobilizing Hungarians to vote ‘big task’

Mobilising the local Hungarian community to cast their votes in Romania’s parliamentary elections set for December 6 is a big task, the president of the country’s Harghita County Council told public news broadcaster M1.

Hungarians living in local counties may think that the chance is slim for a Hungarian candidate to garner enough votes to win a parliamentary mandate, Csaba Borboly said. “But I still trust that a mandate can be won in counties where it has never happened before,” he said, noting an election cooperation of Hungarian parties in Romania for next month’s ballot. The RMDSZ and EMSZ parties reached an agreement two weeks ago, Borboly said, adding that this was the most effective way of representing the Hungarian community’s interests.

