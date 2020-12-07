Orbán: we made a decision

Strict rules during the celebrations period.

The current curfew and strict measures will be maintained for another month, ie. January 11, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the decision of the operational tribunal on Monday on his social media page. Epidemiological rules for Christmas Eve will be decided later.

The prime minister explained that there would still be a curfew between 8pm and 5am. “Whether we can make an exception on Christmas Eve that we all want won’t be decided until December 21st, given the conditions at the time,” he said, adding that there will be no exception on December 31st, meaning New Year’s Eve parties and street parties cannot be held this year.

He confirmed that the solution is a vaccine that is now at a foreseeable distance. Registration starts on Tuesday, through which anyone who wants to get vaccinated can apply.