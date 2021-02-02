Müller: The vaccination plan is changing

After fewer-than-expected vaccines arrived on Sunday, this week’s vaccination plan had to be revised, the national chief medical officer said at an online press conference on Monday by the operative board responsible for controlling the coronavirus epidemic.

Cecília Müller said that less than 11,000 Moderna vaccines had arrived instead of 18,000. The vaccination working group is also meeting to reschedule the options. At the same time, she stated that the third round, that is, the vaccination of those over 89 years of age, will definitely begin.

Regarding vaccinations for the oldest age group, she said that GPs have been given the necessary information and hope to be able to vaccinate those over the age of 89 who belong to their practice this week. It can also happen, she said, by being vaccinated in the clinics, by visiting them at home, or by directing the elderly to one of the vaccination points.

The GP will have a list of names sent to them, and when they will call people, they will decide if they can be vaccinated, she explained. GPs will receive an ampoule of Moderna’s vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate ten people.

She said that 85,410 doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected this week. Another Moderna shipment is also expected to arrive, but due to the uncertainties experienced on Sunday, the national chief medical officer did not provide further details.

Cecília Müller added that the number of vaccinated people in Hungary is approaching 238 thousand, 61 thousand have already received the second dose. In the past four days, 72,000 of those living and working in nursing homes and social housing facilities have been vaccinated. In many places, it was not possible to inject the vaccine, but that will be worked on, she promised.

The specialist said that every vaccine they produce gives some degree of protection: it is over 60 percent, but most have 80 to 90 percent effectiveness, she said, emphasizing that serious illnesses, the development of serious complications and hospitalization could affect the outcome.

She added that seeing the transport uncertainties, they would seize every opportunity to have the right amount and effective vaccine available, as, she said, it is the only way out of the epidemic.

The Chief Medical Officer recalled that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had also granted a European marketing authorization for AstraZeneca’s vaccine after vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna. In addition, the Hungarian government provided enough Russian and 2.5 million Chinese vaccines for one million people. She indicated that the Brazilian and South African variants of the virus had not yet been detected in the Hungarian samples.

Epidemiological data show a decrease, with fewer newly registered and active infections. The latter are at 91,872. Hospitals are treating 3,682 people in connection with the infection, 273 are on ventilators. Of the 54 patients who died, the youngest was 46 years old and the oldest was 96 years old, all with some form of chronic illness, she said.

